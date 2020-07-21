BMO Capital Markets Raises J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $125.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.47.

JBHT opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $138.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,403 shares of company stock worth $9,712,124. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

