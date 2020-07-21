Blackstone Group (BX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Blackstone Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.