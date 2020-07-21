BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.36.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $579.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.84 and a 200-day moving average of $505.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

