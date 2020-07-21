BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $47,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

