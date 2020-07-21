BIOLINERX LTD/S’s (BLRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

BIOLINERX LTD/S stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.22.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.60% of BIOLINERX LTD/S worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

