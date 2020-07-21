BidaskClub Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.62.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $128.16 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after buying an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,258,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

