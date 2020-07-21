BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price objective (down from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,761 ($21.67).

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,798 ($22.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,665.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,525.05. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 1 year high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

