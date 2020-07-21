Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $297.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

