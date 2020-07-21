Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,172 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $298,358,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after buying an additional 321,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.