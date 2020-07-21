Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

