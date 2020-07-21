Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

