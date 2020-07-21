Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.37.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

