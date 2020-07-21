Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,095 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

