Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO opened at $402.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $405.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

