Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Travelers Companies by 465.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

TRV opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.