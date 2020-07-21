Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,768,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 120.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 608,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 91,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.