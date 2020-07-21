Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the first quarter valued at $612,000.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

