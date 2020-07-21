Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,418,000 after purchasing an additional 220,602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

