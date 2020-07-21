Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 762,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39.

