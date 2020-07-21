Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

