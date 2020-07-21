Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

