Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

