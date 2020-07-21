Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,568,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

