Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

