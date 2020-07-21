Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

