Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

