Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $212,952.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,567.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,703. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 168.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.