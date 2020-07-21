Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,989,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 708,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.32. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total transaction of $161,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $35,413,786. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

