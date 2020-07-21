Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,725,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,804,000 after purchasing an additional 69,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,379,000 after buying an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after buying an additional 208,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $204.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $205.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.