Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 4,056 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura cut their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $238,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

