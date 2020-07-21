Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 447.0% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.