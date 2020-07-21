Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 344,146 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after purchasing an additional 709,306 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

