Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,689,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.07.

Shares of MA stock opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

