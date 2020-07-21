Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,009.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $884.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.52. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.21.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.