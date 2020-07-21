Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 703 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,919 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

