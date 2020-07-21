Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,930 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 538.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of VLO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

