Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,008 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $58,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 273,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

