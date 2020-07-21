Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 30.53%.

BMRC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $433.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

