Bank of America’s (BAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

