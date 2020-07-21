Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Announces Earnings Results

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE BXS opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

