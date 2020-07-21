Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (OTCMKTS:GGAL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avidbank and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 4 2 0 0 1.33

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.20%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Avidbank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 1.67 $12.86 million N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.12 billion 0.73 $490.76 million $4.74 2.30

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.05% N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 27.10% 39.23% 5.72%

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

