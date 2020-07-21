Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avangrid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,946,000 after buying an additional 1,262,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,079,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,174 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,886,000 after purchasing an additional 205,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

