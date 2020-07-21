AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AN opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

