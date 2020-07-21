AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE AN opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
