Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.