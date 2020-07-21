Autoliv’s (ALV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI cut Autoliv from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $65.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 83,341 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,763,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,453,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

