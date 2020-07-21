AT&T (T) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

