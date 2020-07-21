AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.4% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

