AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,418 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

