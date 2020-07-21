AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

