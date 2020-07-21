AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

